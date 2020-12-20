Soccer-Long delay before Verona penalty award in Fiorentina draw

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Match officials took nearly six minutes to award Verona a penalty in a 1-1 draw at Fiorentina on Saturday which left the hosts still waiting for a first Serie A win since Cesare Prandelli returned as coach.

The match was an early contender for the worst of the league season so far, strewn with misplaced passes, ugly challenges, play-acting and 26 fouls and only four shots on target.

There was a dramatic start as Verona forward Eddie Salcedo went down in the area under a challenge from Antonio Barreca after only 80 seconds although it was not clear who tripped who.

Referee Francesco Fourneau pointed to the spot but it took nearly four minutes for VAR officials to examine the decision and nearly two more minutes for the referee to reconfirm it after looking at the pitchside monitor.

Eventually, Miguel Veloso was able to take the kick and converted in the eighth minute.

Fiorentina levelled in the 19th from another highly debatable penalty.

This time, Dusan Vlahovic went down under pressure from Koray Gunter and, although there did not seem to be contact, the referee again pointed to the spot and Vlahovic converted.

Verona, surprise contenders for a European place, stay seventh with 20 points with Fiore 17th on 11 after 13 games.

Fiorentina have drawn three and lost three of their six league games since former Italy coach Prandelli returned for a second stint at the club. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)