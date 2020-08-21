Soccer-Luciano's debut goal gives Sao Paulo 1-1 draw at home to Bahia

SAO PAULO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Luciano scored his first goal as a Sao Paulo player only a day after his presentation as the club's new signing, giving his side a late 1-1 draw against Bahia at a rainy Morumbi stadium on Thursday.

The former Gremio striker came on as a second-half substitute and put his name on the score sheet in the 85th minute.

Bahia maintained their unbeaten start to the season but missed the chance to go joint-top of the table, and will feel it was two points dropped rather than one gained.

They created several chances in the first half, with forward Gilberto having his 15th minute penalty saved by the home side's goalkeeper Tiago Volpi, before Rossi opened the scoring five minutes later.

Before the match, a group of Sao Paulo supporters angry at the way the club is performing on and off the field protested outside the stadium with banners against the club board of directors and manager Fernando Diniz, who will be hoping the late draw eases the pressure on him.

The three-time South American champion's last trophy was in 2008, and they were eliminated from the Sao Paulo state championship last month by Mirassol, a team that plays in the fourth tier of Brazilian football.

Sao Paulo will next take on Sport Recife away on Sunday, while Bahia travels to Fortaleza to meet Ceara on the same day. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Jamie McGeever and Christopher Cushing)