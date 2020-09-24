SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

Soccer-Luis Suarez joins Atletico Madrid from Barcelona

24 Sep 2020 / 06:14 H.

    BARCELONA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid have signed Luis Suarez from Barcelona with the Uruguayan striker penning a two-year deal, the Spanish clubs said on Wednesday, bringing to an end his six-year stint at the Camp Nou.

    Barca's statement said Atletico will pay the Catalans six million euros ($7 million) in bonus payments to sign Suarez, 33.

    The Uruguay striker, who became Barca's third all-time top scorer, had a year left on his contract with the club. ($1 = 0.8574 euros) (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Toby Davis)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast