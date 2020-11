BARCELONA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid and Uruguay forward Luis Suarez has tested positive for COVID-19, the Uruguay national team said in a statement on Monday.

Uruguay's statement said striker Suarez and goalkeeper Rodrigo Munoz plus a staff member had tested positive ahead of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier at home to Brazil but that every other member of the squad had negative results. (Reporting by Richard Martin; editing by Jonathan Oatis)