Soccer-Luiz says Arsenal becoming a "real team"

MANCHESTER, England, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Arsenal's Brazilian defender David Luiz says that manager Mikel Arteta is creating a "real team" at the Emirates after the Gunners held Manchester United to a goalless draw.

The London side had the better chances in the game and looked solid at the back as they extended their unbeaten run in the league to seven matches.

"We have to try to improve every single day, I think we have to be humble every day to admit what you have to do to improve. I think the boss is doing a good job, the young boys are progressing a lot, they are fantastic," said the former Chelsea and Paris St Germain defender.

"I think we're starting to create a real team, a real atmosphere. I think that's why we keep going but football is like this, if you don't continue the focus and the concentration, if you don't work hard every single day, then things can change," he said.

Arsenal had made a dreadful start to the season, with their home defeat to Burnley on Dec. 13 leaving them with their worst opening to a campaign since 1974.

But the Gunners are now without a loss in the league since Dec. 19, with their upturn in form beginning with the 3-1 Boxing Day win over Chelsea.

"I am very, very happy because we've turned around a very difficult moment in our season for a positive moment and we have to keep trying and keep going," said Luiz.

The centre back was pleased with the way his side approached the match against second-placed United.

"It was a great game. Both teams were trying to win and both teams had opportunities. It was a proper match. It's frustrating because we love to win. I think we tried our best and that's it," he said.

