Soccer-Lukaku double helps Inter beat Lazio to go top

MILAN, Italy, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku scored twice and set up another goal as they beat visitors Lazio 3-1 on Sunday to move a point above AC Milan at the top of the Serie A standings.

Lukaku opened the scoring with a penalty in the 22nd minute, before the Belgian striker doubled the advantage with his 300th career goal for club and country just before halftime.

Lazio piled on the pressure after the break and got themselves back in the game through a bizarre goal from substitute Gonzalo Escalante in the 61st minute.

But Lukaku helped Inter to have the final say three minutes later when he raced clear on the counter before setting up Argentine strike partner Lautaro Martinez to complete the win.

The result moves Inter above Milan onto 50 points from 22 games before the top two meet in next Sunday's mouthwatering derby clash at San Siro.

Lazio's first defeat in eight league games leaves them seventh on 40 points. (Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Ken Ferris)