Soccer-Lukaku strikes as Inter grind out 2-0 win at Genoa

GENOA, Italy, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Romelu Lukaku struck again as a Inter Milan ground out a 2-0 win away to Genoa in a lacklustre Serie A match on Saturday.

The Belgian scored his fifth league goal of the season, and his seventh in all competitions, as Inter ended a three-match winless run and kept a clean sheet for the first time this season.

Lukaku broke the deadlock in the 64th minute and Danilo D'Ambrosio headed the second 15 minutes later.

Beaten 2-1 by AC Milan last week, Inter moved up to third with 10 points from five games. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)