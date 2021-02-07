Soccer-Lyon humble 10-man Strasbourg to top Ligue 1

PARIS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Olympique Lyonnais went top of the Ligue 1 standings with a no-nonsense 3-0 home win over 10-man Racing Strasbourg on Saturday.

Karl Toko Ekambi and Memphis Depay with a double secured the victory after Strasbourg's Adrien Thomasson was sent off early on to leave Lyon on 52 points from 24 games.

They lead Lille, who travel to Nantes on Sunday, by one point and third-placed Paris St Germain by four before the champions visit Olympique de Marseille, also on Sunday.

Strasbourg are in 15th place on 25 points. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)