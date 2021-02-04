Soccer-Mali reach African Nations Championship final with shootout win

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Mamadou Coulibaly converted the decisive spot-kick to send Mali through to the African Nations Championship final with a penalty shootout win over neighbours Guinea in Douala, Cameroon on Wednesday.

Mali won 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw in the first semi-final of the 16-team tournament, competed for by quasi-national sides made up of domestic-based players only.

It is the second time Mali have reached the final of the tournament, which is hosted every two years. They were runners-up to the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2016.

In the final, Mali will meet either hosts Cameroon or holders Morocco, who meet in Limbe later on Wednesday.

The tournament is also a test for Cameroon before they host next January's Africa Cup of Nations finals, which have been postponed by one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)