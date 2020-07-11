Soccer-Man City to learn outcome of CAS appeal over European ban on Monday

July 10 (Reuters) - Manchester City will discover on Monday whether their appeal against a two-year UEFA ban from European football has been successful, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced on Friday.

European soccer's governing body UEFA ruled in February that City had committed serious breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations and failed to cooperate with its investigation, handing them a ban and a 30 million euro ($33.89 million) fine.

City have denied any wrongdoing and their appeal was heard over three days by CAS last month.

Without Champions League football, City could miss out on at least 100 million pounds ($126.26 million) in prize money and broadcast revenue, as well as matchday and other income.

Earlier on Friday, manager Pep Guardiola was adamant City would be playing in the Champions League next season.

"We are ready," the Spaniard told a news conference. "I have a lot of confidence and trust with the people that we will be allowed to play the Champions League because we want to be on the field during these years." ($1 = 0.8852 euros) ($1 = 0.7920 pounds) (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)