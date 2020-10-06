Soccer-Man United agree deal to sign teenage winger Diallo from Atalanta

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Manchester United have reached an agreement with Italian side Atalanta to sign Ivorian forward Amad Diallo, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

Sky Sports reported United will pay an initial 21 million euros ($24.75 million) plus 20 million euros in add-ons for the 18-year-old winger.

United confirmed Diallo will join at a later date, subject to a medical, personal terms and work permit.

After rising through the academy ranks, Diallo scored on his Serie A debut for Atalanta in the first of three first-team appearances last season.

He becomes United's second signing of the transfer deadline day following the arrival of Brazil full back Alex Telles from Porto.

($1 = 0.8486 euros) (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)