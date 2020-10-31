Soccer-Man Utd forwards can be big threat this season, says Arteta

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Manchester United's forwards have forged a strong understanding that makes them a real threat in the Premier League, according to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta who will take his team to Old Trafford on Sunday.

United's front three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood combined for 62 goals in all competitions last season and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bolstered their attack by signing Uruguay international Edinson Cavani last month.

With Daniel James and Odion Ighalo also in their ranks, Arteta said United have the options to change their style.

"They create really good relationships and they're all very different. They glide together, have really good understanding and chemistry on the pitch. You can see that," Arteta told Arsenal's website https://www.arsenal.com/news/arteta-gives-his-take-solskjaers-man-united.

"Since the lockdown, Ole has managed to improve that a lot and you can see that at the end of (last) season, the amount of goals and types of goals they were scoring. They're a threat.

"They can play two or three different formations... they've been changing some things because of the opponents, because of the quality of players they have and sometimes to change the game in certain moments.

"We have to be prepared for that because they have that adaptability, they have a big squad and up front they have a lot of options to do different things."

United are unbeaten in their last 13 home Premier League games against Arsenal.

"I want to believe we're getting closer to getting the win there," Arteta added.

"For sure our mindset is going to be to go there and win. That's the approach we're going to have and the gameplay we're going to put in place."

United are 15th in the table with seven points from five games, two points behind 11th-placed Arsenal who have played a game more. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)