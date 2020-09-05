SEARCH
Soccer-Messi says he will stay at Barcelona after all

05 Sep 2020 / 00:13 H.

    Sept 4 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi ended intense speculation about his future on Friday by saying he will remain with Barcelona for another year.

    The Argentine six-times world player of the year had told the club last month that he wanted to leave, insisting a clause in his contract allowed him to do so on a free transfer.

    Barcelona, backed by La Liga, have insisted that a 700 million euros ($824 million) release clause would have to be paid.

    "I wasn't happy and I wanted to leave. I have not been allowed this in any way and I will stay at the club so as not to get into a legal dispute. The management of the club led by Bartomeu is a disaster," Messi told website Goal.com.

    ($1 = 0.8489 euros) (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis)

