Soccer-Millwall boss Rowett tests positive for COVID-19

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Millwall manager Gary Rowett has tested positive for COVID-19 and will self-isolate for the next 10 days, the English Championship (second-tier) club announced on Friday.

Millwall said Rowett woke up with "very mild" symptoms and returned a positive test for the coronavirus later on Friday.

The 46-year-old will miss three matches -- Saturday's home game versus Barnsley, Wednesday's trip to Preston North End and the Oct. 31 match against visitors Huddersfield Town.

"Assistant manager, Adam Barrett, will lead the team throughout Rowett's absence," the club said in a statement https://twitter.com/MillwallFC/status/1319697217016430593.

Former Stoke City boss Rowett joined Millwall in October last year and led them to an eighth-place finish.

They are sixth on 11 points from six matches this season. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)