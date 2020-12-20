Soccer-Misfiring Werner hoping to shake off slow start at Chelsea

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chelsea's Timo Werner says he is struggling to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League following his big-money move from Bundesliga side Leipzig but the German forward is confident he will soon start firing on all cylinders.

Werner, 24, has scored just four goals in 13 games since his arrival from Leipzig in a reported 50 million euros ($61.28 million) deal in June.

"It does matter how much you cost. It's always a bit of pressure when you come to a new club," Werner told the Chelsea website on Saturday. "But I think I can handle it very well. It's not something new.

"The pressure is a little bit higher than the previous years but I think good footballers are the best under pressure and that's my plan, I can do very well under pressure.

"The Premier League is a little bit different to my old league. It's tougher than I thought. The contact here is harder than in Germany, it's what I expected but not like this."

Werner, who has failed to find the net in his last eight games in all competitions, said the packed schedule had contributed to his struggles.

"The beginning was very good, but now after a lot of games I'm struggling a little," he added.

"I think it's hard when you play every three days... and on Saturday against teams that can rest the whole week. It makes it tough to be the best in every game but the Premier League is very fun to play in."

Chelsea, who are eighth in the table, face West Ham United on Monday. ($1 = 0.8160 euros) (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)