Soccer-Monaco beat Marseille to consolidate fourth place in Ligue 1

PARIS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Monaco came from behind to claim a comprehensive 3-1 home victory against Olympique de Marseille and consolidate fourth place in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Stevan Jovetic scored for Monaco after Guillermo Maripan had cancelled out Nemanja Radonjic's early opener.

The result put Monaco on 39 points from 21 games.

Marseille, whose coach Andre Villas-Boas last weekend said his time at the club might he up, are sixth with 32 points from 20 matches.

On Sunday, second-placed Lille will move level on 45 points with leaders Paris St Germain if they win at Stade Rennais.

