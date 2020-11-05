Soccer-Morata brace helps Juve to 4-1 win at Ferencvaros

BUDAPEST, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Alvaro Morata scored twice before two defensive mistakes helped Juventus to a 4-1 Champions League win at Ferencvaros on Wednesday as they bounced back from last week's defeat by Barcelona.

Morata tapped in Juan Cuadrado's cross in the seventh minute and swept home Cristiano Ronaldo's pass on the hour to put Juventus in control at a soggy Puskas Arena.

Ferencvaros then self-destructed as a howler by goalkeeper Dense Dibusz allowed substitute Paulo Dybala to add the third and Lasha Dvali put through his own goal after another defensive mix-up. Franck Boli scored a late consolation for the Hungarians.

Juventus are second in Group G with six points from three games while Ferencvaros have one.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)