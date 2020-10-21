Soccer-Mourinho rubbishes 'Spursy' tag despite West Ham collapse

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho dismissed on Tuesday suggestions that his side's late collapse against West Ham United at the weekend was another example of the club's so-called "Spursy" habit of capitulating when success is near.

Spurs missed a chance to move up to third in the Premier League table on Sunday when they threw away a 3-0 lead, with West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini's goal denying them victory with the last kick of the game.

"The past is not important for me... We just need to defend better from set pieces," the Portuguese coach said ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash against Austria's LASK Linz.

"I believe that winning 3-0 in minute 80, we can play 50 more matches and it's not going to happen again so I don't want to be sticking on this and no stories about 'Spursy' and this kind of thing," he said, in reference to the mocking tag often used by media and fans in England.

Speaking at a news conference, Mourinho said Tottenham's implosion against West Ham was an anomaly in an otherwise impressive campaign.

"I believe nobody plays better than us with the ball and we're a very exciting team to watch. That's the DNA we want to have," he said.

Mourinho confirmed Danny Rose was no longer part of his first-team plans after the England full back was left out of Tottenham's Premier League squad on Tuesday.

"Danny wanted very, very much to leave in the January window last season. Why? Because he wanted to play and play and play," Mourinho said.

"With Danny, the players and agents make the market. If the agent didn't find a solution for Danny to move then it's a question you have to ask him."

Spurs will be without defenders Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga as they begin their Europa League campaign in Group J. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)