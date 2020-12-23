Soccer-Napoli win appeal against forfeit over unplayed Juve match

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Napoli have won their appeal against the decision to hand them a 3-0 defeat and deduct one point for failing to play their Serie A match at Juventus in October amid confusion over Italian soccer's COVID-19 rules.

The ANSA news agency said the Italian Olympic Committee's Guarantee Board, the highest tribunal in Italian sport, had accepted Napoli's appeal and ordered that the match be played.

Napoli did not travel to Turin for the game on Oct 4., saying their local health authority (ASL) had told the players to stay at home after two members of their squad tested positive for COVID-19.

Serie A turned down Napoli's request to call the game off and the league's disciplinary tribunal subsequently handed them a 3-0 defeat and deducted one point.

Before Tuesday's decision, Juventus were third on 27 points, with AS Roma on 24 and Napoli on 23. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)