Soccer-Neymar set for PSG return in January after ankle injury

PARIS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain forward Neymar is likely to return in January after picking up an ankle injury against Olympique Lyonnais last weekend, the Ligue 1 champions said on Saturday.

Brazilian playmaker Neymar, who has previously suffered serious foot injuries in 2018 and 2019, was seen crying as he was carried off on a stretcher following a tackle by Lyon's Thiago Mendes, who was shown a straight red card.

"Following the sprain to his left ankle, there is some bruising to the bone and he continues to undergo treatment at the training ground," PSG said in a statement https://en.psg.fr/teams/first-team/content/medical-update-saturday-19-december-2020-losc-paris-saint-germain-ligue-1-2020-2021. "He is expected to make his return in January."

The news means Neymar should recover in time for the first leg of PSG's Champions League last 16 tie against his former club Barcelona in February.

He joins Pablo Sarabia, Mauro Icardi, Abdou Diallo, Juan Bernat and Danilo Pereira on the sidelines ahead of Sunday's top-of-the-table clash against Lille.