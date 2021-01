PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Saturday's Ligue 1 game between Nimes and Lorient has been postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the visiting side, hosts Nimes said on Wednesday.

"Because of an important number of COVID-19 cases within the Lorient squad, the LFP (league) competitions commission is postponing the Nimes v Lorient game," Nimes said on Twitter.

Lorient's game against Dijon last weekend was also postponed because of COVID-19. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)