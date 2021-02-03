Soccer-Nine-man Arsenal self-destruct in defeat at Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON, England, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Arsenal finished with nine men as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers, who ended an eight-game run without a win in the Premier League at a rain-swept Molineux on Tuesday.

Joao Moutinho struck a majestic winner for the home side shortly after the break but it had not looked likely as Arsenal completely dominated the opening half.

The Londoners should have led by more than Nicolas Pepe's 32nd minute goal but the game turned seconds before halftime as Arsenal defender David Luiz was sent off for bringing down Willian Jose and Ruben Neves converted the penalty.

Moutinho's stunning long-range effort four minutes into the second half gave Wolves the lead and Arsenal's night went from bad to worse as goalkeeper Bernd Leno was red-carded for rashly handling the ball outside his area.

It meant Arsenal played the last 20 minutes down to nine men and they rarely looked like troubling a Wolves side who could hardly believe their good fortune.

Arsenal's defeat halted their seven-match unbeaten league rum and left Mikel Arteta's side in 10th spot with 31 points from 22 games, five points ahead of Wolves in 13th. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)