OSLO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Wednesday's soccer match between Norway and Israel has been called off due to a risk of coronavirus infections, the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) said in a statement.

Norway's Directorate of Public Health, which originally gave the go-ahead for the friendly, on Wednesday recommended that the game should be called off, the NFF said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Jon Boyle)