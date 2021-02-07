Soccer-Pandev double earns Genoa 2-1 win over Napoli

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Two goals from veteran striker Goran Pandev gave Genoa a shock 2-1 victory against Napoli on Saturday as the visitors' stuttering Serie A form continued.

The 37-year-old was left unmarked in the box twice in the first half and finished calmly on both occasions to give Davide Ballardini's side a comfortable lead before the break.

The result leaves Napoli fifth with 37 points from 20 games, three points behind fourth-placed AS Roma with a match in hand. Genoa climbed to 11th spot on 24 points from 21 games after going unbeaten in their last five league matches.

Pandev's brace took his season's tally to three goals and made him the oldest player to register at least two goals and two assists in one of Europe's 'top five' leagues this season.

Genoa scored with their only two shots on target, while at the other end Napoli were frustrated as Andrea Petagna's header rattled the bar, Mattia Perin pulled off a string of excellent saves and Lorenzo Insigne volleyed against the post.

Gennaro Gattuso's side eventually broke through in the 79th minute when Matteo Politano rifled home after a poor defensive clearance but it was too little too late and they fell to their third defeat in the last six league games. (Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Ken Ferris)