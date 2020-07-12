Soccer-Parma say entire squad tested negative, match to go ahead

MILAN, July 12 (Reuters) - Parma's entire squad have tested negative for COVID-19, including a staff member who had previously given a positive result, and their home match against Bologna later on Sunday will go ahead, the Serie A club said in a statement.

The club's first team were isolated at their training camp on Saturday after the non-playing staff member, who was not identified, tested positive and further tests were ordered for Sunday.

It was first the positive case at a Serie A club since the league restarted on June 19 following a three-month stoppage.

"The entire team group's test results returned as negative, including the member in question, who will continue to isolate while further investigations are carried out," said the statement.

"The team will thus continue with their schedule, leaving o this afternoon to head to the Stadio Tardini for tonight's game against Bologna."

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)