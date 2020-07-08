Soccer-Patric sent off for biting as fading Lazio lose at Lecce

LECCE, Italy, July 7 (Reuters) - Lazio's fading Serie A title challenge suffered a potentially fatal blow when they lost 2-1 at relegation-threatened Lecce and their frustration boiled over as defender Patric bit an opponent and was sent off near the end on Tuesday.

Felipe Caicedo gave Lazio a fifth-minute lead, gifted to them by Lecce goalkeeper Gabriel, shortly after Marco Mancosu had a goal disallowed for the faintest of handballs for the hosts.

Headed goals from Khouma Babacar and Fabio Lucioni gave Lecce the win which left second-placed Lazio seven points adrift of Juventus, who were playing at AC Milan later on Tuesday. In between, Mancosu missed a penalty for the home side.

A chaotic game ended with 10 minutes of added time which included a red card for Patric after replays showed that the Spaniard bit Guilio Donati's arm.

