Soccer-Plea rocket helps Gladbach to seal 2-2 draw at Freiburg

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Borussia Moenchengladbach forward Alassane Plea blasted in a second-half equaliser to secure a 2-2 draw against Freiburg in an entertaining Bundesliga clash at the Schwarzwald Stadium on Saturday.

Plea's superb effort from distance to level the contest came almost immediately after Italian winger Vincenzo Grifo had fired in a penalty awarded to hosts Freiburg for a foul on Lucas Hoeler to make it 2-1 in the 49th minute.

Swiss striker Breel Embolo had given Gladbach the lead in the 23rd minute with a left-footed finish for his first league goal of the season after Hoeler had struck the post at the other end.

Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer then produced a fine save to deny Grifo, but Freiburg made it 1-1 from the resultant corner when Philipp Lienhart headed in from point-blank range after an overhead kick from Baptiste Santamaria. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)