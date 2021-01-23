Soccer-Pochettino back on PSG bench after positive COVID-19 test

PARIS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino is returning to the dugout on Friday after a week off the bench following a positive COVID-19 test as the Ligue 1 champions faced Montpellier.

"I feel better. I can be there tonight while keeping my distances," Pochettino told Telefoot.

"It's always difficult to be away from the team. I'm happy to be here again. The most important thing is to spend this moment in the best possible way and to recover. Now it's done."

In his absence, assistant coach Jesus Perez took the Argentine's place last weekend when leaders PSG beat Angers 1-0. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)