Soccer-Police to investigate racism claim by Flamengo player

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian police have opened an investigation into accusations a Colombian player with the Bahia club used a racial insult against Flamengo midfielder Gerson, officials said on Monday.

Law enforcement "will hear the player and the others involved will be called to testify in an attempt to clarify the facts," Rio's Civilian Police said in a statement.

The decision came a day after Gerson accused Juan Ramirez of saying "Shut your mouth, Black" during Flamengo's 4-3 victory at the Maracana stadium.

Bahia removed Ramirez from the first team squad and fired coach Mano Menezes, who also became embroiled in the spat. Bahia's defeat was their fifth in succession.

The incident in Rio came less than two weeks after the Paris Saint Germain team walked off the pitch to protest similar racially charged language by an official in a Champions League game against Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir.

European soccer governing body UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings into the allegations surrounding that incident. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier, writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris)