Soccer-Porto hand Marseille 12th straight Champions League defeat

PORTO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Porto beat Olympique de Marseille 3-0 in Group C on Tuesday, inflicting a record 12th consecutive defeat in the Champions League on the French club and leaving Andre Villas Boas's team on the brink of elimination.

Moussa Marega, Sergio Oliveira with a penalty and Luis Diaz found the back of the net, while Dimitri Payet missed an early penalty for Marseille. The result meant Porto stay second on six points, three behind Manchester City who maintained their perfect record with a 3-0 win over Olympiakos.

OM, the 1993 champions, have now matched Belgian side Anderlecht's infamous record in the Champions League from 2003-2005, and have not scored a goal since Souleymane Diawara did in 2013 in a 2-1 defeat against Borussia Dortmund.

Marseille's last win in Europe's premium club competition came in 2012, when they beat Inter Milan 1-0 in the first leg of their last-16 tie. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson)