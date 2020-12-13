Soccer-Premier League talking points

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Talking points from the Premier League weekend:

DULL DERBY BUT UNITED SHOW ANOTHER SIDE

There was not much to set the pulses racing in the goalless Manchester derby on Saturday but United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was, perhaps surprisingly, upbeat despite his side's lack of opportunities against City.

The Norwegian rated United's display as the best they have produced in a Manchester derby during his time in charge, despite having beaten Pep Guardiola's team last season.

United have produced their share of excitement this term, coming from behind in their five away wins, and it has long been clear that Solskjaer knows how to set them up to play on the counter-attack.

But what pleased the United manager was the way his team showed a tactical discipline, commitment to shape and focus and concentration that has often been lacking and has cost them in the past.

It was the kind of approach United could have done with more of in their ill-fated Champions League campaign.

Solskjaer knows he must find a way to combine the solidity and organisation shown in the derby with the flair and cutting edge of their most exhilarating counter-attacking displays.

That would be a foundation for the consistency they lack and which has kept them off the pace in the title race so far.

CHELSEA ATTACK STUTTERS AS EVERTON SECURE WIN

Chelsea's normally potent attack fired blanks on Saturday as Frank Lampard's side slumped to a 1-0 defeat away to an Everton team who were happy to let the visitors have the ball but gave them precious little in the way of chances.

Despite Everton missing full backs Lucas Digne and Seamus Coleman due to injury, Chelsea's star-studded forward line of Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud and Kai Havertz failed to fire.

Instead it fell to fullback Reece James and winger Mason Mount, who both hit the woodwork, to try to get Chelsea back into the match as the London club's 17-game unbeaten run ended with a toothless display.

To make matters worse, substitute Tammy Abraham did little after coming on to replace Havertz and Lampard will be hoping this is a temporary dip in form ahead of a busy holiday period.

WEST BROM MUST AVOID GIFTING GOALS TO CHRISTMAS OPPONENTS

West Bromwich Albion, who lost 2-1 at Newcastle United on Saturday, have conceded more goals than any other Premier League side this season and they will have to tighten up in defence over Christmas to have any hope of top-flight survival.

The Baggies have let in 25 goals in their 12 games to date and are second-last in the table, level on points with Burnley and one behind Fulham with a tough festive schedule to come.

First up are Manchester City on Tuesday followed by Aston Villa, champions Liverpool and Leeds United all by the end of December, but boss Slaven Bilic is convinced they have the mettle to put up a fight despite losing five of their last six.

"It's about the result of course, but today we showed again that we are there in the game to the end ... we showed the character and the mentality and the quality to some degree, and the team is very much alive," he said. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor and Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)