Soccer-Premier League terminates China broadcast contract

MANCHESTER, England, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The Premier League has cancelled its contract with Chinese broadcasters PPTV after just one season, the league said in a statement on Thursday.

PPTV, part of retail group Suning, paid around $700 million for three years of English Premier League (EPL) rights from the 2019-20 season.

"The Premier League confirms that it has today terminated its agreements for Premier League coverage in China with its licensee in that territory. The Premier League will not be commenting further on the matter at this stage," the league said in a statement.

The Daily Mail had reported last month that PPTV had withheld payments due to the league in March.

(Reporting by Simon Evans Editing by Toby Davis)