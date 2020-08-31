Soccer-Prolific Immobile extends Lazio contract to 2025

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Serie A top scorer Ciro Immobile has signed a contract extension that will keep the striker at Lazio until 2025, the club said on Monday.

The 30-year-old Italy international scored a record-equalling 36 goals last season, matching Gonzalo Higuain's haul for Napoli in 2015-16, as Lazio finished fourth in the standings to qualify for the Champions League.

Immobile also ended the season five goals clear of the next leading scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus.

"Ciro Immobile has renewed his contract until 2025," the club said on Twitter.

The Serie A season starts on Sept. 19. The last season was interrupted between March and June due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)