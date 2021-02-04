Soccer-PSG beat Nimes and stay in the hunt in Ligue 1

PARIS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain bounced back from last weekend's defeat with a comprehensive 3-0 home victory against bottom side Nimes to stay hot on Ligue 1 leaders Lille's heels on Wednesday.

Angel Di Maria, Pablo Sarabia and Kylian Mbappe found the back to put the French champions on 48 points from 23 games.

PSG, who slumped to a 3-2 defeat at Lorient last Sunday, trail Lille by three points and Olympique Lyonnais by one.

Nimes, who have lost nine of their last 11 games, have 15 points from 22 matches.

