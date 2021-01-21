Soccer-PSG miss Pochettino's aura, says assistant coach

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain are missing Mauricio Pochettino's aura with the manager sidelined following a positive test for COVID-19 last week, his assistant coach said on Thursday.

"What we miss is his aura. His impact during the game is paramount, he's a leader who makes sure the strategy is being implemented," Jesus Perez told a news conference ahead of Friday's Ligue 1 game at home to Montpellier.

Pochettino, who missed last weekend's game at Angers, will again be in isolation on Friday with Perez taking his place on the bench.

"He has however seen all the training sessions live and he can direct things remotely," Perez added.

PSG will welcome back Brazilian midfielder Rafinha and german defender Thilo Kehrer, with both players returning after positive COVID-19 tests, as the team defend top spot.

The capital club have 42 points from 20 games ahead of Lille on goal difference, with Olympique Lyonnais third on 40. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)