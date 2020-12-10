Soccer-PSG v Basaksehir Champions League game restarts, day after alleged racist incident

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Champions League game between Paris St Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir resumed on Wednesday after being suspended on Tuesday following an alleged racist incident.

The match was stopped after 13 minutes when both teams walked off the pitch after the Turkish side accused the assistant referee of using a racist word against their assistant coach Pierre Webo.

PSG are through to the last 16 of the Champions League and need victory over Istanbul Basaksehir, who are eliminated, to top Group H. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)