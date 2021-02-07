Soccer-RB Leipzig cruise past bottom club Schalke 3-0

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany, Feb 6 (Reuters) - RB Leipzig cruised past hosts Schalke 04 3-0 on Saturday to stay seven points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich in second place and leave their opponents anchored at the bottom of the table.

Nordi Mukiele struck in first half stoppage time when he drilled in a corner to take the lead while Schalke, with only one win this season, defended well for the half but were toothless up front.

The visitors should have scored again early in the second half with Alexander Sorloth coming close in the 47th.

Marcel Sabitzer did it better in the 73rd to add their second goal of the afternoon and kill off any Schalke thoughts of a comeback before Willi Orban's 87th minute header made it 3-0.

Leipzig are on 41 points, with Bayern, winners 1-0 at Hertha Berlin on Friday, on 48. VfL Wolfsburg are third on 38 following their 2-0 victory at Augsburg. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Hugh Lawson)