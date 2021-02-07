Soccer-Real fightback has Zidane smiling again after outburst

HUESCA, Spain, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane praised his side's character for overcoming major absentees and going behind against Huesca to go on and win 2-1 on Saturday, a day after demanding more respect for his side.

The champions were without seven players including captain Sergio Ramos and record signing Eden Hazard and they looked to be on course for a second straight league defeat when Javi Galan gave struggling Huesca the lead early in the second half.

But Real defender Raphael Varane struck twice to give them victory and Zidane was pleased with his side's display, even though they rode their luck as Huesca hit the bar twice and Thibaut Courtois made a top-draw save from Rafa Mir.

"I'm very happy with our performance, and not just with the win, but because of how we fought and the character we showed," Zidane told reporters.

"We had seven players out, including our captain having surgery, but that's how it is, it's no excuse and we have to keep fighting at the very least. The players kept believing until the end, knowing we would have to suffer."

Renowned for his big smile and ability to extinguish tense situations, Zidane had veered from his usual calm persona in Friday's pre-game news conference, firing back at the press for saying Real were out of the title race.

He did not wish to discuss his outburst, but he underlined his belief that his side should not be ruled out of contention of the title race, even with Atletico Madrid still seven points clear and with two games in hand.

"The team is going to keep fighting, we're never going to give in, not at all," he added.

"We know that we have to stand up tall and keep going until the end. We're second in the league and we want more." (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Christian Radnedge)