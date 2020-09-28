Soccer-Real loanee Diaz opens AC Milan account in Crotone win

Sept 27 (Reuters) - AC Milan continued their perfect start to the Serie A season with a 2-0 over Crotone on Sunday, as on-loan Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz struck his first goal in Italian football.

Franck Kessie's penalty put the visitors in front in first-half injury time before a close-range finish by Diaz, who joined Milan on a season-long loan earlier in September, wrapped up the points.

Stefano Pioli's side were without influential striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic after the Swede tested positive for COVID-19 during the week, but they cruised to their second consecutive league win in his absence.

Milan have six points from their opening two games and are yet to concede a goal, while they have also won two Europa League qualifying matches since the season began.

However, there were concerns for the Rossoneri when forward Ante Rebic landed badly on his arm midway through the second half, and the Croatian was immediately replaced as he headed down the tunnel for treatment.

Milan are one of three teams to have picked up maximum points from their opening two games, along with Napoli and Hellas Verona, while Crotone are bottom of the table on goal difference after two defeats. (Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; editing by Ian Chadband)