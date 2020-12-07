Soccer-Real Sociedad drop off La Liga summit after draw at 10-man Alaves

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Real Sociedad were unable to break down 10-man Alaves on Sunday in La Liga and failed to return to the top of the standings, leaving Atletico Madrid clear at the summit.

In bizarre circumstances, Alaves midfielder Rodrigo Battaglia was shown a straight red card in the 61st minute, potentially for making an offensive remark to the referee or opponent Roberto Lopez while Alaves were about to take a throw-in.

Sociedad had been dominating the Basque derby before then and increased their attacks once they had the man advantage, but Alaves comfortably repelled their many crosses into the box.

Alaves keeper Fernando Pacheco was also on top form and made five saves during the game, the best of which came when he flew to his right to tip away a vicious strike from Willian Jose in the second half.

Sociedad had started the weekend top of the table but the draw left them second in the standings on 25 points after 12 games.

Leaders Atletico, who beat Real Valladolid 2-0 on Saturday, have 26 points after 10 matches. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Christian Radnedge)