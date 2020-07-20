Soccer-Relegation looms large for Bournemouth after home loss to Southampton

BOURNEMOUTH, England, July 19 (Reuters) - Bournemouth's five-year Premier League residency was left hanging by a thread on Sunday after a 2-0 home defeat to Southampton left them three points adrift of safety with one game remaining.

Danny Ings scored his 21st goal of the league season and Che Adams added a second deep in stoppage time to hand the visitors victory in the south coast clash, after VAR ruled out a late goal for Bournemouth in a dramatic end to the game.

To stay up, Bournemouth must now win away at Everton next Sunday and hope that Watford lose both their remaining games at home to Manchester City on Tuesday and away at Arsenal on the last day of the league season so that Bournemouth can creep above them on goal difference.

Watford are 17th in the standings with 34 points from 36 games while second-from-bottom Bournemouth have 31 points from 37. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Hugh Lawson)