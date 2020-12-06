Soccer-Relentless Atletico top La Liga after seventh win in a row

MADRID, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid overcame a rusty first-half display to beat Real Valladolid 2-0 at home on Saturday with goals from Thomas Lemar and Marcos Llorente, sending them clear at the top of La Liga.

French midfielder Lemar struck his first goal since April 2019 to break the deadlock in the 56th minute, appearing at the back post to guide in a cross from Kieran Trippier and complete a sweeping counter-attack.

Llorente sealed the victory in the 72nd minute, latching on to a header from Trippier and showing remarkable pace and power to race past a defender and confidently dispatch his shot into the bottom corner.

A seventh straight league victory took Atletico top of the table on 26 points after 10 games, two ahead of second-placed Real Sociedad who have played 11. Their next league match is away to city rivals and champions Real Madrid. (Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)