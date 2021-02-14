Soccer-Relentless Sevilla overcome Huesca for ninth win in a row

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Sevilla were made to suffer by basement club Huesca but held on for a 1-0 home win in La Liga on Saturday, their ninth consecutive victory in all competitions.

Forward Munir El Haddadi headed home a cross from Oliver Torres to break the deadlock for the hosts in the 57th minute but it took two outstanding saves from goalkeeper Bono to preserve their advantage.

The Moroccan keeper first made a jaw-dropping save to keep out a header by Huesca forward Rafa Mir from point-blank range while in the 89th minute he parried an effort from Sergio Gomez and then got up to prevent Mir netting on the rebound.

A fifth straight league win took Sevilla into third in the standings on 45 points, nine behind leaders Atletico Madrid and two ahead of fourth-placed Barcelona, who are in action at home to Alaves later on Saturday. Huesca stay bottom with 16 points. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Toby Davis)