Soccer-Rennes stay unbeaten but concede draw at Dijon

PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Ligue 1 leaders Stade Rennais remained unbeaten this season but were held to a 1-1 draw at bottom club Dijon on Friday.

Martin Terrier's opener was cancelled out by Mama Balde after the break as Rennes, who now have 15 points from seven games, opened a one-point lead over second-placed Lille.

Champions Paris St Germain will climb to the top if they beat Nimes away later on Friday.

Terrier beat Saturnin Allagbe with a low shot from a Hamari Traore cross in the 24th minute, rewarding the visitors' early domination.

Balde, however, levelled nine minutes into the second half with a right-footed effort from inside the box after powering through the defence.

Rennes, who start their Champions League campaign against Krasnodar on Tuesday, came close to bagging all three points six minutes from time but Flavien Tait's volley crashed onto the crossbar.

Dijon stayed bottom of the standings on two points. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)