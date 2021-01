Jan 26 (Reuters) - Following is the revised draw for the FA Cup fifth round which will be played in the week starting Feb. 8:

Manchester United v West Ham United

Barnsley v Chelsea

Swansea City v Manchester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton

Sheffield United v Bristol City

Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Burnley v Bournemouth

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)