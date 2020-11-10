Soccer-Rogerio Ceni appointed new coach of Flamengo

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian champions Flamengo named Rogerio Ceni as their new coach on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after firing Domenec Torrent following two consecutive league defeats and only 10 weeks in charge.

Ceni resigned from his post at Fortaleza shortly after Spaniard Torrent was sacked and takes up his new position in Rio de Janeiro immediately.

The former Sao Paulo and Brazil goalkeeper signed a contract until December 2021.

He will be charged with repeating the phenomenal success of Jorge Jesus, who last year took Flamengo to the Brazilian league title and helped them win the Copa Libertadores, South America's equivalent of the Champions League.

Ceni won the second division with Fortaleza and enjoyed less happy spells with Sao Paulo and Cruzeiro.

Flamengo are currently third in the Serie A, one point off the lead, and in the last 16 of the Libertadores. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Hugh Lawson)