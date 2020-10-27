Soccer-Roma hit back three times to hold leaders Milan

MILAN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Serie A leaders AC Milan dropped their first points of the season, despite a Zlatan Ibrahimovic brace, when a defiant AS Roma came from behind three times to draw 3-3 in an enthralling game at San Siro on Monday.

Ibrahimovic, 39, gave Milan the lead in the second minute before Edin Dzeko headed Roma level 12 minutes later.

Alexis Saelemaekers put Milan back in front two minutes after the break and Roma hit back again in the 71st minute with a controversial penalty converted by Jordan Veretout.

Milan regained the lead with a penalty converted by Ibrahimovic, his sixth league goal of the season, but Marash Kumbulla equalised again for Roma with six minutes left.

Milan have 13 points from five games, two ahead of Napoli and Sassuolo, while Roma have eight. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)