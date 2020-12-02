Soccer-Romero claims precious point for Atalanta in Midtjylland draw

BERGAMO, Italy, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Cristian Romero's late equaliser secured a potentially precious point for Atalanta in a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Danish side Midtjylland in a Champions League Group D clash at the Gewiss Stadium on Tuesday.

Defender Alexander Scholz had put the visitors ahead early on and they were within 11 minutes of a first ever victory in Europe's elite club competition, but Romero's header provided some just reward for Atalanta following incessant pressure in the closing stages.

They move to eight points in the group and go to Amsterdam to face Ajax in the final round of matches next week needing only a draw to secure a place in the round of 16, with the Dutch club one point behind them and leaders Liverpool out of sight.

Midtjylland will finish bottom after defeats in their opening four matches of the group phase, but at least claimed a first ever Champions League point in their debut season after a spirited display in Bergamo.

(Reporting by Nick Said Editing by Toby Davis)