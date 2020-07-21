Soccer-Ronaldo brace puts Juventus on brink of another title

TURIN, Italy, July 20 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice, the first a penalty awarded for handball, to give Juventus a 2-1 win over Lazio which put them on the brink of a ninth successive Serie A title on Monday.

Ronaldo broke the deadlock in the 51st minute when he converted a penalty awarded after his own shot hit Lazio defender Bastos on the elbow and added a second after team mate Paulo Dybala left him with an open goal three minutes later.

Ciro Immobile pulled one back for a Lazio in the 83rd minute, leaving him and Ronaldo tied on 30 goals as Serie A's joint topscorers.

Juventus, with 80 points, are eight clear of Inter Milan with four games each to play followed by Atalanta on 71 and Lazio fourth on 69. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)