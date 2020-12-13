Soccer-Saints' Hasenhuettl says return of fans left him with tears of joy

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said the return of fans to St Mary's Stadium on Sunday had left him emotional and their 3-0 Premier League win over Sheffield United was the perfect reward for supporters in the stands amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Victory lifted the Saints to third in the table behind Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, and the Austrian manager said he was not surprised by his team's rise this season.

"It's wonderful in front of our fans. It's great to have them back. I was definitely emotional with a few tears in my eyes," Hasenhuettl told Sky Sports.

"It's only 2,000 but you could feel how much they enjoyed watching us. We gave them what we feel they should see from us. It really was the perfect Sunday. It was fantastic."

Goals from Che Adams, Stuart Armstrong and Nathan Redmond condemned the Blades to their 11th defeat in 12 games.

"It was another very good game against an opponent who never gives up. We struggle in the past against teams that deep defend, but now we have more solutions, patience and quality on the ball," Hasenhuettl told the BBC.

"It's about believing in the time we get to score. The times we scored were perfect. It isn't easy to play a team that have nothing to lose at 2-0. In front of our fans it is a different experience to take away.

"Every part of our game has improved - with and without the ball. We have built something here. They all know exactly what they need to do. It is a new identity for this club and one we want to push." (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)